Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man had to be sent to the hospital after a late-night lawn mower rollover in rural Cherokee County, Iowa.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Joshua Weber of Marcus was riding his lawn mower near the top of a ditch when it rolled over. The lawn mower ended up going into the ditch and rolled onto the top of Weber, trapping him.

When authorities got to the scene, they were able to get Weber out from under the mower. He was then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

While investigating the rollover, authorities determined Weber was mowing at the top of the ditch near 560th and G Avenue when the accident happened. Authorities say the accident was reported just before midnight on Wednesday, June 20.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.
Murder suspect back in Iowa
With rising COVID numbers and concerns about limited staff, Ottumwa Schools close on Monday and...
Ottumwa teacher sues school district over failure to stop racial discrimination
An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park...
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throws to first during the second inning of a...
Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible

Latest News

Law enforcement investigating after officer-involved fatal shooting in Franklin County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with local officials while touring the site of an...
Gov. Reynolds request federal assistance again for Davenport apartment collapse response
Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.
Murder suspect back in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions logo
Opponents say carbon pipeline application is being fast tracked