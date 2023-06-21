Law enforcement investigating after officer-involved fatal shooting in Franklin County

(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a man after they said he refused to drop a weapon on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 1100 block of W. Gilman Street in Sheffield at around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies were called for a report of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, deputies said a man pointed a weapon at a vehicle and deputies. A deputy shot the man once after he refused to comply with orders to drop the weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

The man died at the scene. Deputies were not injured. The man’s name has not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.
Murder suspect back in Iowa
With rising COVID numbers and concerns about limited staff, Ottumwa Schools close on Monday and...
Ottumwa teacher sues school district over failure to stop racial discrimination
An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park...
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throws to first during the second inning of a...
Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with local officials while touring the site of an...
Gov. Reynolds request federal assistance again for Davenport apartment collapse response
Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.
Murder suspect back in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions logo
Opponents say carbon pipeline application is being fast tracked
Ottumwa teacher suing school district