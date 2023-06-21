Little change in the weather expected soon

Another day of sunny and warm, with more to come.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures remain warm, and sunshine remains plentiful over the next few days.

Highs will once again reach the upper 80s, with a few low 90s possible, too. Sunshine will be common today and the rest of the workweek, though scattered clouds may appear during the afternoon each day. Those clouds will generally diminish as we lose the heating of the day. Lows drop into the low to mid 60s.

Air quality turned poor for sensitive groups yesterday afternoon due to a concentration of ozone in the lower levels of the atmosphere, and those conditions are likely to develop again this afternoon. Expect conditions to improve after sunset. If you have a respiratory condition that makes you sensitive to that type of pollution, then consider limiting outdoor activity between Noon and 9 p.m.

A storm system approaches this weekend, giving us a shot at some showers and storms. Eventually, cooler air follows this system by the time we start the following work week.

