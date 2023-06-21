Murder suspect back in Iowa

ELDORA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man at the center of a nationwide manhunt, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Eldora, is back in Iowa.

Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.

Police say he arrived at the Hardin County jail on Sunday. He’s being held without bond.

Bahr is accused of shooting and killing Desiree Folsom.

She was found dead on May 26 at a home in the 14 hundred block of 17th Avenue. Bahr and Folsom have two children.

Police arrested Bahr in Arizona.

