Murder suspect back in Iowa

A man at the center of a nationwide manhunt, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Eldora, is back in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man at the center of a nationwide manhunt, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Eldora, is back in Iowa.

Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.

Police say he arrived at the Hardin County jail on Sunday. He’s being held without bond.

Bahr is accused of shooting and killing Desiree Folsom.

She was found dead on May 26 at a home in the 14 hundred block of 17th Avenue. Bahr and Folsom have two children.

Police arrested Bahr in Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With rising COVID numbers and concerns about limited staff, Ottumwa Schools close on Monday and...
Ottumwa teacher sues school district over failure to stop racial discrimination
An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park...
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throws to first during the second inning of a...
Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Plane crash kills 'Flying Wild Alaska' pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic

Latest News

Summit Carbon Solutions logo
Opponents say carbon pipeline application is being fast tracked
Ottumwa teacher suing school district
MLB to stage Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field next June honoring Willie Mays
Blank Park Zoo has a new addition just in time for World Giraffe Day.
Poppy the Giraffe debuts at Blank Park Zoo just in time for World Giraffe Day