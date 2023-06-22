Another day of much the same

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will stay warm, and sunshine will stay plentiful, as we continue to wait for the weather pattern to get moving once again.

Precipitation chances remain near zero for today into tomorrow, with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 again. A slight easterly breeze will be present this afternoon as some scattered puffy cumulus clouds develop. Similar conditions will be found on Friday.

A chance for showers and storms is there on Saturday as a storm system finally approaches. Temperatures will turn a bit cooler behind this system, too, with highs in the lower 80s.

