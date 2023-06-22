Another day of much the same

Lots of sunshine and plenty of warm temperatures are still ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will stay warm, and sunshine will stay plentiful, as we continue to wait for the weather pattern to get moving once again.

Precipitation chances remain near zero for today into tomorrow, with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 again. A slight easterly breeze will be present this afternoon as some scattered puffy cumulus clouds develop. Similar conditions will be found on Friday.

A chance for showers and storms is there on Saturday as a storm system finally approaches. Temperatures will turn a bit cooler behind this system, too, with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.
Murder suspect back in Iowa
The hot and dry pattern continues
The hot and dry pattern continues
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with local officials while touring the site of an...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds request Biden’s help with disaster second time

Latest News

Warm, and quite similar to the past couple of days.
First Alert Forecast
The hot and dry pattern continues
The hot and dry pattern continues
The hot and dry pattern continues
The hot and dry pattern continues
Another warm day.
Little change in the weather expected soon