Big Ten releases Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball opponent breakdown

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard Morgan Jones (24) closes in on defense during the second quarter of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Sunday, March 26, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Caean Couto)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference announced the opponents the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team will face next season.

The Hawkeyes’ 18-game conference opponent breakdown includes playing Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Wisconsin twice each.

They also host Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State in Iowa City, and will travel to Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.

