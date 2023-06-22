Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination

(Gray News) – Frozen fruit is being recalled from several stores, including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target and Aldi, for potential listeria contamination.

According to the FDA, Sunrise Growers Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple that was provided by a third-party supplier.

Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall.

The recalled products were sold at the following retailers:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold from Jan. 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023

Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries sold from Nov. 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend sold from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023

Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend sold from Oct. 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023

Aldi: Season’s Choice Tropical Blend sold from Oct. 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened sold from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023

The recalled products have specific lot codes and expiration dates on the packaging. To see the full list of codes for which to look, visit the FDA’s recall alert.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled products, not to eat it and either throw away the product or return it to the store for a full refund. The affected retail stores have been notified of this recall and instructed to remove any recalled product from retail store shelves and inventories.

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Anyone concerned about listeria infection is urged to contact their healthcare provider.

