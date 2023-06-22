Hottest days ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Once again, the weather remains unchanged as we move through the first full day of summer. Our warmest temperatures of the week will be found Friday and Saturday. This is when many could exceed 90 degrees for afternoon highs. Shower and storm chances are looking like late Saturday and early Sunday. It looks like the development late evening on Saturday starts in our northwest zone before moving east, ending early on Sunday. Behind this system cooler and drier air moves in bringing more seasonal air for the early part of next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
Nathan Bar is charged with first degree murder.
Murder suspect back in Iowa
The hot and dry pattern continues
The hot and dry pattern continues
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with local officials while touring the site of an...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds request Biden’s help with disaster second time

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, June 22, 2023
Warm, and quite similar to the past couple of days.
Another day of much the same
Warm, and quite similar to the past couple of days.
First Alert Forecast
The hot and dry pattern continues
The hot and dry pattern continues