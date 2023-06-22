RAGBRAI organizers expect record number of riders this year

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Next month is the 50th RAGBRAI, and organizers say they’re expecting a record number of cyclists this year.

People from all 50 states and 20 countries are expected to take part.

RAGBRAI Director Matt Phippen said he’s expecting a new record number of cyclists riding from Ames to Des Moines right along the state capitol.

He’s not providing a set number of registered riders because some people don’t show up. But he said there will be more than any previous year.

“It definitely is a bigger number than any year,” Phippen said. “Obviously with RAGBRAI 50. There’s a lot of people who want to come because they have either ridden in the past, and they want to celebrate the 50th, or like I said, they want to just show up and ride their bike that day.”

According to the Des Moines Police Department, there will be an increased police presence.

Several hundred officers will be on the streets to help assist if anything goes wrong.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.