Quiet today, but stormy weather possible this weekend

More warm and dry weather today, showers and storms become possible this weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re facing another day of basically the same exact weather to end the workweek, but the weekend looks a bit more active.

Mostly sunny skies are likely today, with just a few scattered pop-up cumulus clouds this afternoon. Highs again reach into the upper 80s and low 90s, with a light wind. Dew points will stay relatively low today, keeping things comfortable despite the heat.

A storm system approaches this weekend and gives us at least a couple of chances for showers and storms. The first arrives early on Saturday, likely in a weakening phase during the morning hours from storms that developed to our west. Additional storms look to develop later in the afternoon and evening. These may develop just outside of our area, but seem likely to still move through as they shift to the southeast.

The second round of storms has the risk for a few severe storms, with large hail and damaging wind the most likely threats. Please stay weather aware during this time to help stay safe.

Cooler air arrives Sunday into Monday as winds pick up. We’ll see a warm-up resume into the middle and end of the following workweek.

