Storms possible this weekend

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a chance for storms this weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warm temperatures take us into the weekend. Look for lows tonight to stay quite warm, only dipping to the mid to upper 60s. This starts us warm Saturday and sends us into the low 90s by afternoon. Dew points will also be rising through the day ahead of rain chances. Look for some showers possible in the morning as a system in western Iowa dies out as it moves east. Our best chance for storms in eastern Iowa holds off until evening and continues overnight. The combination of the additional moisture and heat could lead to some stronger thunderstorms. While some gusty winds and hail or even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, healthy rain should be the biggest headline with any storms that make it into eastern Iowa. Totals around a half inch or more on average are looking more likely. As always, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Quiet today, but stormy weather possible this weekend
Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park...
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots between Phoenix Suns guard Devin...
Suns vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - April 22
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell...
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - April 23

Latest News

Our best chance for storms in eastern Iowa holds off until evening and continues overnight.
First Alert Forecast
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Quiet today, but stormy weather possible this weekend
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Hottest days ahead