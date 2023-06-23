Storms possible this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warm temperatures take us into the weekend. Look for lows tonight to stay quite warm, only dipping to the mid to upper 60s. This starts us warm Saturday and sends us into the low 90s by afternoon. Dew points will also be rising through the day ahead of rain chances. Look for some showers possible in the morning as a system in western Iowa dies out as it moves east. Our best chance for storms in eastern Iowa holds off until evening and continues overnight. The combination of the additional moisture and heat could lead to some stronger thunderstorms. While some gusty winds and hail or even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, healthy rain should be the biggest headline with any storms that make it into eastern Iowa. Totals around a half inch or more on average are looking more likely. As always, check back for updates.

