Officials: Tips few and far between in Xavior Harrelson death investigation

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - More than two years since the disappearance of 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson from his home in Montezuma, investigators said tips in the case have largely slowed down and are few and far between.

Harrelson disappeared on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from his family home at a Montezuma mobile home park just days before his 11th birthday. Hundreds of people helped search areas around Montezuma in the days after Harrelson was reported missing. Investigators kept in regular contact with Harrelson’s mother who said she had no idea where Harrelson might have gone. Friends said Harrelson acted as a caretaker for his mother, Sarah, and described him as kind and caring with her.

“He would often say how he needs to be with mom and help out home and all those things,” Marie Bolten, one of the teachers, said days after his disappearance.

His mother pleaded for her son’s safe return in August while helping to pass out fliers.

“We love you,” she said. “We are not going to stop looking for you.”

Community fundraisers, including a concert, collected donations for a reward fund topping $34,000 for information leading to Harrelson. His disappearance even became part of defense theories in an appeal of Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s conviction in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts.

On September 30th, 2021, a farmer located Harrelson’s body in a field south of the intersection of Ewart Road at 110th Street, about three miles from where Xavior was last seen. Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the body had been in the location for a “significant” amount of time. Law enforcement has released little information about the investigation, including the cause of death, only saying that no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators said they are treating the circumstances around Xavior’s disappearance and death as suspicious but have stopped just short of saying that foul play is involved. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said that foul play could encompass several different elements ranging from murder to a hit and run.

“With this being unresolved, there are things we cannot comment on right now . . .obviously because he’s 10 years old, disappeared from his residence and was reported missing and ultimately found in a rural location in a farm field 3 miles or so outside of city limits from where he lived,” said Mortvedt, the assistant director at the DCI.

Mortvedt added the case remains active and that law enforcement examines any leads they do receive, including one they received in the last month. Investigators are also reexamining old tips and leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa DCI or the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Department.

