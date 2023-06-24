Storms remain likely tonight

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Scattered storms will still be with us this evening and overnight, though the threat for severe weather looks to die down as we lose the heating of the day. Look for scattered storms to develop along the cold front. These should move rather quickly though our area with much of the thunderstorm activity coming to and end overnight. While the severe threat should be lower, strong winds or an isolated tornado will still be possible with these storms. Please be sure you have an effective way to receive and head weather alerts as you head to bed.

TOMORROW: A few scattered showers or non-severe thunderstorms could still be around on Sunday. The main weather headline though as we end the weekend will be the wind and cooler air. Look for northwest winds to pick up in the morning with gusts over 30 mph possible through the afternoon. Highs will be notably cooler, only topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Gusty winds could linger into Monday as does the reprieve from the heat. Highs Monday top out around 80. Drier air makes its way in for a couple of days early next week, before a gradual warm-up to the middle and upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible by the end of next week, but the chances remain low.

