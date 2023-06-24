Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Strong to severe storms are possible this evening and into the overnight hours. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will be possible with today’s storms. Otherwise, highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with a partly cloudy sky.

Scattered showers are possible on Sunday, however, severe weather isn’t expected. Sunday will also be windy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll have a break from the rain for most of the workweek before another round of showers and storms moves in on Friday.

