A bit of a break from warmer weather, for now

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A shower or two cannot be ruled out as cooler and windier conditions finish out the weekend.

Expect highs to only make it to the upper 70s or near 80 today due to the stronger west or northwest winds we’ll see. Early-day sunshine is generally replaced by at least partly cloudy skies by later in the morning and afternoon. That’s when the chance for a stray shower will be present, but don’t expect anything as strong as what some saw on Saturday.

Temperatures stay decent and winds stay a little blustery on Monday, but we’ll be quick to return to warmer highs soon after that. Readings should be closer to the upper 80s and lower 90s again by the second half of the work week. A few showers or storms are possible Wednesday as this transition takes place.

Additional chances for showers and storms are there toward next weekend, as another storm system moves through. This will also send highs back downward, at least for a little bit.

