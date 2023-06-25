Gradually rising temperatures this week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tonight, we’ll have a mostly clear sky and lows will cool into the low to mid 60s. Monday morning we’ll start the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds. One or two showers will be possible Monday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky and highs rising into the 70s and low 80s.

We’ll be dry on Tuesday before another chance of showers and storms moves in on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be dry and warm with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Another chance for showers and storms is in the forecast on Saturday.

