Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town

Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town
Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say that a Palestinian assailant has opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank before being shot and killed. Elsewhere in the occupied territory, settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village, throwing stones and setting fire to homes.

The incidents Saturday are the latest in months of escalating violence. They cap a bloody week in the West Bank. This year has been one of the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank in years. At least 137 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank so far in 2023. As of Saturday, 24 people on the Israeli side have been killed in Palestinian attacks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson disappeared from his home in Montezuma in May 2021. His body was located in a...
Officials: Tips few and far between in Xavior Harrelson death investigation
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Quiet today, but stormy weather possible this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, June 24th
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park...
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park

Latest News

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails