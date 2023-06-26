Scattered clouds with a good breeze today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Those that enjoyed Sunday’s weather will probably find a lot to like about today’s conditions, too.

Patchy cloudiness and blustery northwest winds will be present again, with the northwesterly direction of the wind keeping highs down from where they otherwise might be. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to around 80. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out today, but those appear more likely to our northeast.

A calmer day looks likely on Tuesday as high pressure hangs around. As it moves to the east, some scattered showers and storms are possible later Tuesday night into Wednesday. These will form on the edge of warmer and more humid air, which then settles in for a few days to end the work week. Highs will again be well into the 80s or even low 90s, and they could be accompanied by somewhat more humid air than the last few warm-ups.

A cold front slowly moves through the region toward the end of the work week, giving us a shot at periodic showers and storms.

