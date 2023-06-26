SEISO SYMPHONIC BLAST CONCERT AND FIREWORKS

The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra will present its Symphonic Blast! concert at the bandshell in Crapo Park in Burlington on Saturday, July 8th at 8:00 PM. They will perform music of John Williams, the 1812 Overture, Mission Impossible, and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever among others. There will be an amazing fireworks display by J & M Displays. Admission is free. Please see our website www.seiso.us for further information.
Burlington
Burlington(Tom)
By Tom Beougher
Jun. 26, 2023
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

