SEISO SYMPHONIC BLAST CONCERT AND FIREWORKS The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra will present its Symphonic Blast! concert at the bandshell in Crapo Park in Burlington on Saturday, July 8th at 8:00 PM. They will perform music of John Williams, the 1812 Overture, Mission Impossible, and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever among others. There will be an amazing fireworks display by J & M Displays. Admission is free. Please see our website www.seiso.us for further information.

