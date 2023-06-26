The Supreme Court won’t let a North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place an appellate ruling barring a North Carolina public charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts to school.

The justices declined without comment to hear an appeal from the Charter Day School in the eastern North Carolina town of Leland. A federal appeals court had ruled that the school’s dress code violated students’ constitutional rights.

School founder Baker Mitchell had said the dress code was intended to promote “chivalry” by the male students and respect for the female students, according to court documents.

The dress code already has been changed to allow girls to wear pants, in line with the lower court ruling.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Xavior Harrelson disappeared from his home in Montezuma in May 2021. His body was located in a...
Officials: Tips few and far between in Xavior Harrelson death investigation
Windier conditions are likely today.
A bit of a break from warmer weather, for now

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020.
Supreme Court dismisses case in which Democratic lawmakers sued over Trump hotel lease
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Suspect pleads guilty in attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs sanctuary for LGBTQ+ community
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York.
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity