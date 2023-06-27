Health experts: Avoid prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke

Wildfire Smoke covers Eastern Iowa
Wildfire Smoke covers Eastern Iowa(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Eastern Iowa are experiencing “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” air quality levels due to Canadian wildfires.

Experts said there are a few symptoms you can look out for if you find yourself outside for long periods of time.

“The symptoms are really just your body trying to fight what’s not normal,” said Leah Hoffman, Finley Hospital Respiratory Care, Cardiovascular and Neurodiagnostic Services Manager.

Coughing, trouble breathing, a scratchy throat, feeling fatigued or tired.

These are all symptoms health experts say to look out for if you’re outside in the wildfire smoke for a prolonged period of time.

“So that’s your body’s natural reaction to fight the abnormal if you will. So when you inhale smoke in this instance, your body doesn’t like that and so the ability to fight it is by having you cough to get rid of that smoke you’re breathing. Then your airways kind of have a reaction to it,” said Hoffman.

And the smoke can cause more than just respiratory issues.

”There have been many studies done in the journal of the American Heart Association just as recently as 2020 found that exposure to heavy smoke during wildfires actually raised out-of-hospital cardiac arrests up to 70%,” said Bryan Geelan with the American Heart Association.

Faye Sieck has asthma and fibromyalgia. She said the poor air quality has taken its toll.

”It’s very tough. I’m not up, going outside. I can’t because I can’t breathe,” said Sieck.

Ryan Sundermann, Emergency Department Medical Director at Unity Point Heath St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids, said people with those underlying conditions, like Sieck, should stay inside.

”Anybody could suffer from respiratory illness on any given day. For whatever reason. It might just kind of irritate your lung lining just because of whatever combination of things are going on whether increased activity, increased respiration, or heat, you name it. But avoidance is always the better part of cure,” said Sundermann.

And if symptoms persist...

”You know your body best. So if you start to feel any sort of difference in your breathing that you should seek emergency care,” said Hoffman.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County,...
Crews contain large fire at lithium plant in North Carolina
Kristel Candelario faces several charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault...
Ohio mom charged in death of toddler found alone in soiled playpen

Latest News

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa
Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town
Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’