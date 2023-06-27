K-9 dies in line of duty after suffering ‘heat-related injury’ while chasing suspects, police say

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.
The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.(Shreveport Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Louisiana died of a heat-related injury in the line of duty, police said.

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.

The department said on Saturday afternoon, K-9 Harrie and his handler Sgt. Jeff Hammer were searching for suspects on foot who fled from a stolen car following a police chase.

K-9 Harrie tracked the suspects, but he sustained a heat-related injury during the chase, the police department said.

Harrie was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic, but staff could not save him.

Shreveport police said Harrie joined their department in January 2018 and became one of the most sought-after K-9s in the area.

Harrie, a Belgian Malinois, was once considered a “lost cause” in his early years. But after he was assigned to Hammer, Harrie turned into an “exceptional” K-9 officer who helped train other police dogs, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa
Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County,...
Crews contain large fire at lithium plant in North Carolina
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
4-year-old girl drowns in lodge pool during family gathering, police say
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
Kristel Candelario faces several charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault...
Ohio mom charged in death of toddler found alone in soiled playpen

Latest News

An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston suburb
FILE - Reggie Weaver, at podium, speaks outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Feb....
Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in North Carolina case that could have transformed US elections
Breeders gave the Jacobs a black German Shepherd puppy for free, along with 50 pounds of dog...
Veteran scammed out of $800 for service dog gifted German Shepherd puppy
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
FILE - Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness...
Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl recounts being shot after he rang the wrong doorbell