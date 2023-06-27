More sunshine and less wind

Less wind and more sunshine today.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An area of high pressure moves into the region today, providing us with a calmer, if warmer, day ahead.

Temperatures will likely be back into the 80s with the increase in sunshine expected today to help the cause. Some mid and high-level clouds could move in later today, but not enough to block the sun. The more notable sky change could be an increasingly milky appearance to it, as wildfire smoke moves into our upper levels again.

Some scattered showers and storms are possible later tonight as warmer and more humid air pushes into the area. This activity could repeat again on Wednesday night into early Thursday, with a few of the storms on the stronger side. Temperatures increase and get closer to 90 for a couple of days, with higher dew points bringing a muggy feel to the air.

A cold front arrives by the end of the work week or early part of the weekend, giving us another couple of chances for showers and storms. It also keeps our highs a little lower to start the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa
Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County,...
Crews contain large fire at lithium plant in North Carolina
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
4-year-old girl drowns in lodge pool during family gathering, police say
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
Kristel Candelario faces several charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault...
Ohio mom charged in death of toddler found alone in soiled playpen

Latest News

Temperatures reach the 80s again today.
First Alert Forecast
Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday
Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday
Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday
Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday
A little bit below normal for highs today.
Scattered clouds with a good breeze today