More sunshine and less wind

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An area of high pressure moves into the region today, providing us with a calmer, if warmer, day ahead.

Temperatures will likely be back into the 80s with the increase in sunshine expected today to help the cause. Some mid and high-level clouds could move in later today, but not enough to block the sun. The more notable sky change could be an increasingly milky appearance to it, as wildfire smoke moves into our upper levels again.

Some scattered showers and storms are possible later tonight as warmer and more humid air pushes into the area. This activity could repeat again on Wednesday night into early Thursday, with a few of the storms on the stronger side. Temperatures increase and get closer to 90 for a couple of days, with higher dew points bringing a muggy feel to the air.

A cold front arrives by the end of the work week or early part of the weekend, giving us another couple of chances for showers and storms. It also keeps our highs a little lower to start the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.