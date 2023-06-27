Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday

Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) Overnight, we’ll have a clear sky with lows cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, which will continue through the entire day with highs reaching the mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Another chance for showers and storms is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. The beginning of next week looks warm with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

