Smokey sky remains

By Joe Winters
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A more active pattern is being set up for this week. Air quality looks to be an issue through Tuesday as wildfire smoke continues to mix down into the lower portions of our atmosphere.  Overnight we continue with a slight chance for showers and storms.  This overnight chance will be with us on Tuesday night as well.  More storm chances build as we approach the end of the work week on Friday.  Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Three large lottery prizes won in two days in Iowa
Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County,...
Crews contain large fire at lithium plant in North Carolina
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
4-year-old girl drowns in lodge pool during family gathering, police say
Kristel Candelario faces several charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault...
Ohio mom charged in death of toddler found alone in soiled playpen

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Temperatures reach the 80s again today.
More sunshine and less wind
Temperatures reach the 80s again today.
First Alert Forecast
Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday
Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday