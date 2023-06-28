Hy-Vee set to close north Ottumwa location

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, a company spokesperson confirmed that the North Ottumwa Hy-Vee is set to close later this year.

Hy-Vee says the decision was made to not renew the lease and that employees in the store have all been informed. The store says that pharmacy patients will receive additional information in the coming months about how to transfer their prescriptions to the South Ottumwa Hy-Vee or Ottumwa Hy-Vee Drug Store location.

The South Ottumwa Hy-Vee location, Ottumwa Hy-Vee Drug Store location, and two Ottumwa Fast & Fresh locations will still remain open.

Hy-Vee has not yet set a definitive closing date for the store.

