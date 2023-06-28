Showers and storms possible late tonight & Thursday morning

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another hazy day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri since wildfire smoke from Canada is still in the area. Tonight, will still be smoky, but conditions will slowly improve. The sky will still be hazy Thursday morning, but the air quality won’t be as bad as it’s been over the last several days.

Overnight lows will cool into the upper 60s and low 70s. There is also a chance for showers and storms overnight and into early Thursday morning. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail possible. and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Thursday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. More showers and storms are possible Friday and into the weekend.

