Additional storm chances are ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a more active afternoon, the weather quiets down tonight. Air quality is also improving and looks to stay good into the weekend. Friday brings another chance for a scattering of showers and storms. the same chance will persist on Saturday. A partly cloudy sky ends our weekend on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. The 4th of July is less than one week away and it looks hot with a high near 90. So far a generally dry forecast across Iowa is expected. Have a good night.

