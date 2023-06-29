Severe weather threat for Thursday, damaging wind possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A line of showers and storms will likely move through the area today, with severe storms looking increasingly likely.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area in an enhanced risk for severe storms, indicating a higher-than-usual threat for intense storms. The main risk with these storms will be damaging winds, with large hail or an isolated tornado a secondary threat. Storms will be relatively fast-moving, likely between 40 to 60 mph, so you will need to react quickly if a warning is issued for your area.

Showers and storms have developed in southern Nebraska and northern Kansas this morning, and indications are they should continue to develop and shift to the east, if not slightly north of east. These will move through a favorable environment for severe weather, especially as we warm up a bit with any sunshine we can manage ahead of them. They should gradually form into a line, which would enhance the wind damage threat. Wind gusts could be upward of 75 mph.

When a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter indoors in a sturdy building until the storm passes. An interior room on the lowest floor of your home is best; stay away from windows and outside walls. If a tornado warning is posted for your area, a basement is best, but at least try to place as many walls between you and the storm as you can. Mobile homes do not provide safe shelter in a tornado; abandon them and head to a designated shelter area in your development.

Besides storms, air quality conditions will remain poor throughout much of the day. However, we are expecting notable improvement later today, and especially by tomorrow. Until then, try and limit strenuous outdoors activities due to the amount of wildfire smoke pollution in the air.

Additional rounds of showers and storms are possible over the next couple of days, with some severe storms at times, too. Temperatures remain warm today and Friday, with highs likely reaching the 80s on both days. It will be muggy, too, which will help in the development of showers and storms. Cooler air moves in later this weekend, however.

Temperatures return to above normal readings by the time we get to the 4th of July next week, though we should remain dry for the holiday.

