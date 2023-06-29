Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power

PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms on Thursday produced damaging winds causing some Iowans to lose power and/or see their homes damaged.

As of 2:30 pm, Alliant Energy reported that 15,922 customers in Wapello County are without power. Thousands more in the southeastern part of the state are also experiencing outages.

Viewers have reported trees knocking down power lines, blocking roadways, and damaging homes.

Emergency management officials have not reported any injuries occurring so far.

