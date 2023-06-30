Rain chances this weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 25 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - As we know it has been very dry. The drought monitor, which came out on Thursday, confirmed even drier conditions compared to the week prior. That is why any rain we can get will be welcome across eastern Iowa. Shower and storm chances remain in the forecast through the early part of Sunday. This is not a washout forecast since there will be plenty of dry times in between the rain. Looking ahead toward July 4th warmer conditions are expected with the upper 80s and lower 90s. At this time we see a break from the rain for the 4th with a chance returning on the 5th. Have a good night and a safe holiday weekend.

