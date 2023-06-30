Threat for strong to severe storms present on Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of thunderstorms will affect us again this morning, with some risk for damaging winds.

The threat is a little bit lower than on Thursday, when the ingredients for severe storms were present in higher quantities. Still, organized lines of storms could produce winds of 60 to 70 mph if they maintain their strength into our region. After this activity exits late this morning into the afternoon, expect temperatures to warm into the 80s.

More rounds of showers and storms are possible tonight and again tomorrow. Some of those could be strong to severe, too, though the risk will start to shift to the south on Saturday. Heavy downpours will also be a possibility; most of the area has a decent shot at getting at least 0.75″ of rain over the next couple of days, with locally higher totals.

Temperatures this weekend are held back a bit into the lower 80s, but expect a warm-up again early next week. This sets up a fairly warm 4th of July holiday, though we should remain dry for any festivities.

Another chance for storms moves in on Wednesday, followed by even cooler air.

