Iowa auditor says new law will restrict his office’s access to information

Iowa State Capitol
Iowa State Capitol
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s auditor may face new challenges in tracking taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information. State Auditor Rob Sand, the single Democrat in statewide office, has described the law as a politically motivated attack on accountability.

Going forward, a state agency is not to provide the state auditor’s office access to confidential information not deemed necessary to the auditor’s responsibilities. Republican lawmakers who support the law say the changes will protect Iowans’ privacy and that it should not effect Sand’s work. But it also could mean agencies more often withhold information from Sand’s office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is turning over a new chapter - celebrating 200 million...
‘Major milestone’: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates gifting 200 million books
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Threat for strong to severe storms present on Friday
PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Severe weather threat for Thursday, damaging wind possible

Latest News

Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic
Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic
Deputies helped an 8-year-old girl find a new companion after a man allegedly drove over her...
Deputies help girl adopt new dog after her puppy was deliberately run over
Deputies help an 8-year-old girl find a new companion after a man allegedly deliberately drove...
Deputies help 8-year-old girl find new animal after puppy was run over