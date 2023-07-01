Scattered showers today

On and off showers and a few thunderstorms will be with us again today.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - On and off showers and a few thunderstorms will be with us again today. The entire day won’t be washout though and should still feature ample dry time to enjoy outdoors, just stay close to home for when one of those showers moves through and to be able to seek safe shelter as needed since a few rumbles of thunder and lightning are possible. Temperatures today back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs, rising a bit to the low and middle 80s tomorrow. As we approach Independence Day on Tuesday, temperatures warm quickly back to the upper 80s to around 90 with the sunshine returning too.

