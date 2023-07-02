Buffalo Days Parade

The 2023 Buffalo Days concluded with a community parade in Buffalo, Iowa.
The 2023 Buffalo Days concluded with a community parade in Buffalo, Iowa.(KWQC)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2023 Buffalo Days concluded with a community parade in Buffalo, Iowa.

Over a hundred participated in the parade and the community lined the streets waving them on. Even with the wetter conditions, the parade still continued.

“When you have weather that we had this morning, you don’t know what to expect,” said Buffalo Days Parade participant, Tammy Stoffers. “Kudos to Buffalo because they didn’t call the parade and thank goodness they didn’t because it was a great parade. So many people in Buffalo came out to support everybody in the parade. When you’re doing a parade and you’re walking this long of a route, you need that support of the community, and they did not fail.”

The parade was the finale to a weekend filled with activities, such as a carnival, car show and youth fishing competition.

As the fourth of July approaches, the parade’s theme was “Party in the USA.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms possible overnight
Showers and storms possible overnight
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment.
Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm

Latest News

Karen Allen on one last hurrah as Marion Ravenwood in 'Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny'
Karen Allen on one last hurrah as Marion Ravenwood in ‘Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny’
European telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe's darkest secrets
European telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe’s darkest secrets
Iowa State Capitol
Iowa auditor says new law will restrict his office’s access to information
Veteran suffering from PTSD finds peace in making gifts for children
Veteran suffering from PTSD finds peace in making gifts for children