Hot and humid

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s and a mostly clear sky. The holiday weekend continues Monday and July 4th with a mix of sunshine and clouds along with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A cold front will travel through Iowa late Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing a chance for showers and storms to the area. Some storms could become strong to severe. We’ll have more updates on the potential severe weather in the coming days. Showers and storms should end by Thursday bringing a partly cloudy sky back to the region with highs in the 70s through the end of the week. Another chance for showers and storms is possible next weekend.

