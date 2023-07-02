Karen Allen on one last hurrah as Marion Ravenwood in ‘Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny’

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana Jones. Karen Allen always knew he’d come walking back through her door. Since 1981′s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Allen’s Marion Ravenwood has been only a sporadic presence in the subsequent sequels. Allen’s place in the latest and last “Indiana Jones,” “Dial of Destiny,” has long been a mystery.

Now that the movie is in theaters — spoiler alert — we can finally let the cat out of the bag. Allen returns in “Dial of Destiny.” And while her role isn’t large, it’s extremely poignant in how she figures into Harrison Ford’s swan song as Indiana Jones. In an interview, Allen says she’s always seen Indiana as the love of Marion’s life.

