Showers and storms possible overnight

Showers and storms possible overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A few showers moved across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri on Saturday. Showers and storms are possible this evening and overnight with lows dropping into the mid 60s. Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to scattered showers across parts of the region, so you might need to grab a raincoat before leaving for church. Sunday afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky, a shower or two, and highs in the 80s.

Temperatures will continue to climb for Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and a mostly sunny sky. The 4th of July looks hot and dry with a partly cloudy sky for now. Another chance for showers and storms is possible Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is turning over a new chapter - celebrating 200 million...
‘Major milestone’: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates gifting 200 million books
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Threat for strong to severe storms present on Friday
PHOTO: Courtesy of Trudy Barker
Storms leave homes damaged, thousands without power
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle

Latest News

Showers and storms possible overnight
Showers and storms possible overnight
On and off showers and a few thunderstorms will be with us again today.
Scattered showers today
On and off showers and a few thunderstorms will be with us again today.
First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Rain chances this weekend