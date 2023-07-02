Showers and storms possible overnight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A few showers moved across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri on Saturday. Showers and storms are possible this evening and overnight with lows dropping into the mid 60s. Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to scattered showers across parts of the region, so you might need to grab a raincoat before leaving for church. Sunday afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky, a shower or two, and highs in the 80s.

Temperatures will continue to climb for Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and a mostly sunny sky. The 4th of July looks hot and dry with a partly cloudy sky for now. Another chance for showers and storms is possible Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region.

