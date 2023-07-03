Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Florida

Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fernanda Arias was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville, authorities said. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fernanda was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

She is believed to be in the company of Jorge Reyes, and they may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. A description is not available for Reyes

If seen, do not approach. Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling (904) 630-0500

