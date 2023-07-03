Hot and humid on Independence Day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a hot and partly cloudy summer afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tonight, lows will drop into the mid 60s with a clear sky. Independence day looks mostly sunny and humid with highs in the low 90s and dew points in the 70s. Tomorrow we’ll have a lovely night for fireworks with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

However, strong to severe storms are possible on Wednesday with damaging winds and large hail possible. After Wednesday, we’ll be dry and cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s. More showers and storms are possible on Saturday.

