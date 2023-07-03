Warm with lots of sunshine heading into the 4th of July

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The weather throughout the extended holiday weekend continues to look overall decent, if you can stand the warm temperatures.

Highs will be well into the 80s or low 90s both today and tomorrow, with a bit of humidity around to go with it. Dew points increase a bit toward tomorrow, so expect things to be a bit stickier by the time we get toward Tuesday evening. Fortunately, skies should be mostly sunny both day, and precipitation is not expected to interfere with any 4th of July-related celebrations in the region.

Shower and storm chances do increase by late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe on Wednesday, with damaging wind and large hail a possibility. Hopefully, we can squeeze out a little more decent rainfall across the area, too.

Temperatures will turn cooler for the end of the week, and likely stay there for the rest of our 7-day forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Thursday into Friday, and low 80s make a return for the weekend. Storm chances do, too, with an increase in that risk by Saturday.

