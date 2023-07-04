Al Roker is now a grandfather; daughter welcomes first child

The "Today" family has officially grown by one as co-host Al Roker is now a grandfather.
The "Today" family has officially grown by one as co-host Al Roker is now a grandfather.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Al Roker has become a grandfather for the first time.

This week, the “Today” family announced it officially grew by one.

The show reported that Roker’s daughter Courtney Roker Laga gave birth on Monday to a healthy baby girl named Sky Clara Laga.

Roker shared that everyone was doing well following the birth of Sky and that they “couldn’t be happier.”

Sky is Roker’s first grandchild.

Laga first announced that she and her husband Wes were expecting a child in March.

According to the “Today” show, Laga shared with the team that the family is extremely excited to welcome a new member into their lives: “We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”

Earlier this year, Roker reunited with his “Today” co-hosts after being off the air due to medical issues since November 2022.

