Hot and dry for the 4th, storm chances increase into Wednesday

A hot and dry 4th of July looks likely, with storms to arrive after.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Happy 4th of July! The weather looks like it’s going to cooperate with celebrations across the area, if you can stand the heat.

That’s because mostly clear skies look likely for most of it, with sunshine heating things up quickly. Highs reach the low 90s across the area, with heat index readings just a little bit higher than that. Dew points remain in the 60s, creeping up a little bit toward tonight as a cold front arrives from the northwest.

Fortunately, the front will still be far enough away by later this evening that we should remain dry through fireworks time. Later tonight, scattered storms could move in from the northwest. This chance continues into the day on Wednesday. A few could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging wind and large hail the main threat.

This front also brings in cooler air to round out the work week, with highs only in the 70s. More showers and storms are possible this weekend.

