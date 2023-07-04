Quiet for fireworks, but showers & storms possible Wednesday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri enjoyed a beautiful 4thof July with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and lots of sunshine. The forecast for tonight’s fireworks look spectacular with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and only a few clouds. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the 60s.

However, late tonight and tomorrow morning scattered showers and storms will move into the area along a cold front. Strong to severe storms are no longer expected. Thanks to the cold front, highs Wednesday through Friday will be a bit cooler in the 70s. Another chance for showers and storms is possible on Saturday.

