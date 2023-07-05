GOP presidential candidate Ramaswamy to be in Ottumwa Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be in Ottumwa Monday for an interview-style reception hosted by Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

The biotech entrepreneur, author and presidential hopeful has voiced support for changing the voting age in the U.S. from 18 to 25, unless younger Americans serve at least six months in the military or as a first responder, or pass the same citizenship test required of people seeking to become naturalized citizens.

The event is set for 5 p.m. on July 10 at Bridge View Center, located at 102 Church Street, in Ottumwa.

