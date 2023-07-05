Iowa teen trains to compete in World’s Strongest Man in Scotland

A 19-year-old in Iowa is busy lifting anything in sight as he trains for the World’s Strongest Man competition.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) - A 19-year-old in Iowa is busy lifting anything in sight as he trains for the World’s Strongest Man competition.

Aiden Walsh’s passion was sparked at the age of 15, when his dad showed him a video of the World’s Strongest man Brian Shaw.

Aiden was in a strongman competition three months later.

Since then, he has traveled to Texas, Nebraska, and New Hampshire and is going to Scotland in November for the U23 (Under 23) World’s Strongest Man Competition.

He said the hard days training are worth it to achieve his dream.

“I want to be the single world’s strongest man on the planet. People who persist in it are a kind of rare breed, and I just want to be part of that,” Walsh said. “Glory lies beyond the horizon. The fact that it’s impossible is why I challenge it.”

These competitions usually consist of an overhead press, carry, deadlift, and lifting a spherical stone that can weigh up to 330 pounds.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
The Iowa State Patrol has extra troopers out this extended holiday weekend to cut down on...
Iowa State Patrol urging caution on the roads for Fourth of July
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is turning over a new chapter - celebrating 200 million...
‘Major milestone’: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates gifting 200 million books
Quiet for fireworks, but showers & storms possible Wednesday
Quiet for fireworks, but showers & storms possible Wednesday

Latest News

A 19-year-old in Iowa is busy lifting anything in sight as he trains for the World’s Strongest...
19-year-old Iowan trains for World's Strongest Man competition
Siouxlanders celebrate womans 100th birthday on the fourth of July.
Iowa woman celebrates 100th birthday on Independence Day
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
The Iowa State Patrol has extra troopers out this extended holiday weekend to cut down on...
Iowa State Patrol urging caution on the roads for Fourth of July