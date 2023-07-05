Iowa woman celebrates 100th birthday on Independence Day

By Morgan Jones
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Americans may have celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday, but one Iowa woman also celebrated a big milestone.

Leah Shearon, of Sioux City, celebrated her 100th birthday at Northern Hills Assisted Living Facility.

Shearon’s party was organized by her local pastor, and many close friends and family showed up to help her celebrate. They all enjoyed cake and refreshments while visiting her.

Shearon said that even she was surprised by reaching triple digits.

“I just can’t believe it, I can’t believe it, that’s a lot of years,” Shearon said.

Through the ups and downs of 100 years, Shearon’s advice to her community was to stay close to friends and family, while making time for the people you love.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
The Iowa State Patrol has extra troopers out this extended holiday weekend to cut down on...
Iowa State Patrol urging caution on the roads for Fourth of July
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is turning over a new chapter - celebrating 200 million...
‘Major milestone’: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates gifting 200 million books
Quiet for fireworks, but showers & storms possible Wednesday
Quiet for fireworks, but showers & storms possible Wednesday

Latest News

A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
The Iowa State Patrol has extra troopers out this extended holiday weekend to cut down on...
Iowa State Patrol urging caution on the roads for Fourth of July
The city of Davenport forced people living in an apartment building in downtown to evacuate...
Another apartment building in downtown Davenport forced to permanently evacuate
Tirzah Price, the library director, says some books contain age appropriate depictions of sex,...
Northwest Iowa public library wrestling with removing books because it’s tied to a school