Iowa woman celebrates 100th birthday on Independence Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Americans may have celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday, but one Iowa woman also celebrated a big milestone.

Leah Shearon, of Sioux City, celebrated her 100th birthday at Northern Hills Assisted Living Facility.

Shearon’s party was organized by her local pastor, and many close friends and family showed up to help her celebrate. They all enjoyed cake and refreshments while visiting her.

Shearon said that even she was surprised by reaching triple digits.

“I just can’t believe it, I can’t believe it, that’s a lot of years,” Shearon said.

Through the ups and downs of 100 years, Shearon’s advice to her community was to stay close to friends and family, while making time for the people you love.

