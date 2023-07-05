Mostly sunny & comfortable on Thursday

Mostly sunny & comfortable on Thursday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A few scattered showers moved through Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri today as a cold front traveled through the area. Today’s temperatures were cooler than yesterday in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight, will be mild with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll wake up to plenty of sunshine on Thursday morning and will continue to see sunshine throughout the day with comfortable highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More clouds are expected Friday with a slight chance showers and storms possible Friday and into Saturday. Sunday and Monday look dry and seasonal before more showers and storms are possible.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is turning over a new chapter - celebrating 200 million...
‘Major milestone’: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates gifting 200 million books
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
The Iowa State Patrol has extra troopers out this extended holiday weekend to cut down on...
Iowa State Patrol urging caution on the roads for Fourth of July
Quiet for fireworks, but showers & storms possible Wednesday
Quiet for fireworks, but showers & storms possible Wednesday

Latest News

Mostly sunny & comfortable on Thursday
Mostly sunny & comfortable on Thursday
A few showers or storms are possible today.
Scattered showers and storms possible, nicer weather ahead
A few showers or storms are possible today.
First Alert Forecast
Quiet for fireworks, but showers & storms possible Wednesday
Quiet for fireworks, but showers & storms possible Wednesday