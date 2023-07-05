Mostly sunny & comfortable on Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A few scattered showers moved through Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri today as a cold front traveled through the area. Today’s temperatures were cooler than yesterday in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight, will be mild with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll wake up to plenty of sunshine on Thursday morning and will continue to see sunshine throughout the day with comfortable highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More clouds are expected Friday with a slight chance showers and storms possible Friday and into Saturday. Sunday and Monday look dry and seasonal before more showers and storms are possible.

