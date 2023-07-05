Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show

A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of Bettendorf’s fireworks celebration, Tuesday evening.(WILX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of Bettendorf’s fireworks celebration, Tuesday evening.

TV6 was on-scene at the time of the incident and saw the power line come crashing down in the middle of a busy section of the festival near vendors and attendees.

Police were on-scene at the time of the incident and said that no one was hurt. However, the area did have to be cleared for the public’s safety and caution tape was put in place.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
The Iowa State Patrol has extra troopers out this extended holiday weekend to cut down on...
Iowa State Patrol urging caution on the roads for Fourth of July
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is turning over a new chapter - celebrating 200 million...
‘Major milestone’: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates gifting 200 million books
Quiet for fireworks, but showers & storms possible Wednesday
Quiet for fireworks, but showers & storms possible Wednesday

Latest News

Siouxlanders celebrate womans 100th birthday on the fourth of July.
Iowa woman celebrates 100th birthday on Independence Day
The Iowa State Patrol has extra troopers out this extended holiday weekend to cut down on...
Iowa State Patrol urging caution on the roads for Fourth of July
The city of Davenport forced people living in an apartment building in downtown to evacuate...
Another apartment building in downtown Davenport forced to permanently evacuate
Tirzah Price, the library director, says some books contain age appropriate depictions of sex,...
Northwest Iowa public library wrestling with removing books because it’s tied to a school