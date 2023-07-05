Scattered showers and storms possible, nicer weather ahead

Some scattered showers and storms remain possible today.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front is moving through the region today, providing a chance for some unsettled weather.

This will come in the form of some additional cloudiness, and the chance for scattered showers and storms. This is possible anytime, but especially toward the afternoon. The risk for strong to severe storms has shifted to our south and east, though. A heavy downpour or two could accompany today’s activity. Highs only reach the upper 70s to low 80s with a bit of a northwesterly breeze to go along with it.

Cooler and comfortable air sticks around for a couple of days, with highs in the upper 70s to wrap up the work week. Showers and storms are possible again to kick off the weekend, but a couple of drier days follow that up. Highs slowly climb back toward the low 80s again by the start of next week.

A few showers or storms are possible today.
